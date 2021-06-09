Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 509 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.21% of The Buckle worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in The Buckle in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Buckle during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in The Buckle by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Buckle during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Buckle alerts:

BKE stock opened at $39.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $46.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.13.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.73. The Buckle had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The Buckle’s payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, Director John P. Peetz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $417,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,980.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 18,700 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $785,587.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,531,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,263 shares of company stock worth $3,612,120 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

About The Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.