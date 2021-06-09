Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 94.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,580 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in National Beverage were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $50.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.88. National Beverage Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $98.21.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 37.33%. The company had revenue of $245.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

