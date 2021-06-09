Richard J. Braemer Sells 10,000 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $62.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.57. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $68.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.90.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TOL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.47.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

