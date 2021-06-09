Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given “Buy” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 7,610 ($99.43) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RIO. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,610 ($73.30) target price on Rio Tinto Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,923.85 ($77.40).

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 6,192 ($80.90) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a one year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The stock has a market capitalization of £77.26 billion and a PE ratio of 14.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,053.74.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 6 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, for a total transaction of £364.14 ($475.75).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

