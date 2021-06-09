RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $216.73 million-264.05 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $242.81 million.

RISE Education Cayman stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.35. 11,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,604. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48. The company has a market cap of $189.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. RISE Education Cayman has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). RISE Education Cayman had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 4.59%. Analysts anticipate that RISE Education Cayman will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

