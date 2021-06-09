Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Rite Aid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of Rite Aid stock opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 0.83. Rite Aid has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.98.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.01. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rite Aid will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAD. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rite Aid during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the first quarter worth $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 5,749.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

