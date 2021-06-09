River Road Asset Management LLC Acquires 62,075 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,633,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,075 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband accounts for about 3.0% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.84% of Liberty Broadband worth $245,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 242.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,393,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,124 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 8.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,223,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,268,000 after purchasing an additional 413,102 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,021,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,586,000 after acquiring an additional 503,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,070,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,914,000 after acquiring an additional 289,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.20.

Liberty Broadband stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.79. The stock had a trading volume of 12,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.78 and a fifty-two week high of $168.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.22. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.