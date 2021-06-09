River Road Asset Management LLC Has $38.76 Million Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 884,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,063 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colfax were worth $38,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 1,455.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,087,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,658 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Colfax by 209.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,453,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,481,000 after buying an additional 1,660,866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Colfax by 17.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,533,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,668,000 after buying an additional 1,444,844 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Colfax during the fourth quarter worth $43,307,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Colfax by 122.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,588,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,572,000 after buying an additional 872,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colfax stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.62. 8,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,181. Colfax Co. has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $50.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.21.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $879.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.42 million. On average, research analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.45.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $8,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,816,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,084,307.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,998.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

