River Road Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,132,393 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,374 shares during the period. Armstrong World Industries comprises about 1.2% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 2.36% of Armstrong World Industries worth $102,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $22,317,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 963.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of AWI traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.50. 1,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,959. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $109.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

In related news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $514,143.06. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist raised their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.90.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

