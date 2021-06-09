River Road Asset Management LLC Makes New $63.04 Million Investment in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,392,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,035,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOCO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in GoHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in GoHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $1,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.83% of the company’s stock.

Get GoHealth alerts:

In other GoHealth news, Director Anita Pramoda purchased 10,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,596.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,527.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 167,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,649.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOCO stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.68. 19,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,207. GoHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion and a PE ratio of -34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.73.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.41 million. GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOCO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GoHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.64.

GoHealth Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO).

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.