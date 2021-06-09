River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 154,596 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,008,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,596 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 6.88% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $30,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,065,000 after acquiring an additional 95,199 shares during the last quarter. Dumac Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,855,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 561,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 49,737 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Computer Programs and Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

In related news, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 3,516 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $114,340.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 8,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $256,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,477.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,716 shares of company stock valued at $599,616 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.72. The company had a trading volume of 936 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,764. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $36.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $496.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.16 million. Computer Programs and Systems’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

