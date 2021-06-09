River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 273,140 Shares of Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI)

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,137,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 273,140 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 5.56% of Viad worth $47,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Viad during the first quarter valued at $1,914,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Viad by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Viad by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,356,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,131,000 after purchasing an additional 159,102 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Viad by 90.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Viad by 2.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Viad stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.15. The company had a trading volume of 756 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,316. Viad Corp. has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $49.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.04.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.09. Viad had a negative return on equity of 79.87% and a negative net margin of 219.60%. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viad Corp. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VVI. Zacks Investment Research raised Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley began coverage on Viad in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

