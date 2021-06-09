River Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.57.

ZBRA opened at $505.57 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $244.32 and a 12 month high of $518.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $494.07.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $9,784,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,776,963.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,413 shares of company stock worth $19,012,148. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

