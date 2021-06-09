RMB Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,006 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of The Brink’s worth $15,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in The Brink’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 64,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in The Brink’s by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of The Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of The Brink’s by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of The Brink’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of BCO stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $75.48. 2,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,886. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.99. The Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $84.72. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The company had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from The Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

In other news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $749,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

