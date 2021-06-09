RMB Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,955 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,388 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of SVB Financial Group worth $36,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other news, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total transaction of $242,794.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,326.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,461.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 679 shares of company stock valued at $392,323. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SIVB stock traded down $4.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $601.89. 9,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,750. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $551.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $199.70 and a 1 year high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 28.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.60.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.