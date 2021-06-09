RMB Capital Management LLC Has $18.36 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $18,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total value of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,826.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,500 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.20.

CME Group stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.75. The stock had a trading volume of 23,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

