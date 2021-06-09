RMB Capital Management LLC Has $21.39 Million Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 622,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,662 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $21,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 8,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $322,580.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,015.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.14. The stock had a trading volume of 190,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,707. The stock has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.