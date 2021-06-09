RMB Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,443 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises approximately 1.8% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $48,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Dollar General by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.55. 19,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,080,134. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.99. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The stock has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DG. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.42.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

