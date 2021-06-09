RMB Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 587,516 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,837,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in Devon Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 59,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,844,142. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 3.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DVN. Mizuho raised their target price on Devon Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.51.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

