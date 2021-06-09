Robert B. Trussell, Jr. Sells 10,804 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Stock

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $410,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,442. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.25. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.04. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $41.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 123.25%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.66%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 84,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 34,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

