Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third Sells 378,117 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 378,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $11,419,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

On Tuesday, May 25th, Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 135,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $4,175,550.00.

RVMD stock opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 2.02. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 302.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. On average, analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $1,165,000. Copernicus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,943,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,027,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.