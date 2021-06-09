Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 163,714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,592 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $9,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 7,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth $362,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 37.8% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 114,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 31,309 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 7.1% in the first quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 52,750 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of GM stock opened at $63.92 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,909.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.