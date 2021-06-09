Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,391 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $6,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,606,000 after purchasing an additional 21,085 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 569,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,681,000 after purchasing an additional 20,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.73.

Shares of TT opened at $183.90 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $189.93. The firm has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.91%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

