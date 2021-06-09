Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $10.07 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,516 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $10,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,430,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823,712 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,307,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,009,289,000 after purchasing an additional 133,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $647,266,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,786,000 after purchasing an additional 46,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock opened at $59.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $33.47 and a 1 year high of $62.69. The firm has a market cap of $80.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.72.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.27.

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

