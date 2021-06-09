Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 65.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,877 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in Intuit by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 18,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total transaction of $2,158,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,690.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $190,623.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,503.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,912 shares of company stock valued at $72,890,386. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $465.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $127.14 billion, a PE ratio of 59.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $417.73. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $274.19 and a one year high of $466.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.71.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

