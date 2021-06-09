Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,494 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $6,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock opened at $102.01 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $79.71 and a 52-week high of $105.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.