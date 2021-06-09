Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 4,911 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $7,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SMH. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 212.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $248.14 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $142.33 and a one year high of $258.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.