Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,364 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $7,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 393,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after buying an additional 30,678 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 39,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 28,576 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,236,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,917,000 after buying an additional 50,914 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 198,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 26,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.35. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $20.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.