Ross Tennenbaum Sells 1,580 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $195,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,110,849.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ross Tennenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $191,116.80.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Ross Tennenbaum sold 5,522 shares of Avalara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $774,791.82.

On Monday, April 5th, Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,579 shares of Avalara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total value of $222,417.94.

On Thursday, March 18th, Ross Tennenbaum sold 13,094 shares of Avalara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.57, for a total value of $1,788,247.58.

Avalara stock opened at $131.35 on Wednesday. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.03 and a twelve month high of $185.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.24.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 4,751.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,343,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,971 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 400.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,894,000 after buying an additional 1,192,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 16.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,297,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,651,000 after buying an additional 1,028,690 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,092,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 12.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,219,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,642,000 after buying an additional 360,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVLR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avalara has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.31.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

