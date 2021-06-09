Royal Bank of Canada Raises Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target to C$16.00

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.40% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TCN. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.18.
TCN traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$13.40. 50,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,258. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of C$8.42 and a 12-month high of C$13.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.09. The stock has a market cap of C$2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28.
In related news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$1,761,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 190,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,473,575. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,029.
Tricon Residential Company Profile
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
