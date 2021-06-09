Royal Bank of Canada Raises Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target to C$16.00

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TCN. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.18.

TCN traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$13.40. 50,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,258. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of C$8.42 and a 12-month high of C$13.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.09. The stock has a market cap of C$2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$124.71 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 1.0392151 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$1,761,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 190,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,473,575. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,029.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

