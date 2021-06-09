Royal Dutch Shell’s (RDSB) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price objective on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.21% from the company’s current price.

RDSB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,877.25 ($24.53).

Shares of LON RDSB opened at GBX 1,317.20 ($17.21) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32. The stock has a market cap of £48.82 billion and a PE ratio of -9.07. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 15.20 ($0.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,329.11.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

