Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,415,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 191,865 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Royalty Pharma worth $61,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,080,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,322,000 after buying an additional 2,329,123 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 862,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,150,000 after acquiring an additional 308,143 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 207,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 22,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 267,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,379,000 after acquiring an additional 80,344 shares during the last quarter. 40.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 14,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $604,780.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 69,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $2,941,600.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,898 shares of company stock worth $7,126,732 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.06. The stock had a trading volume of 18,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,411. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 44.35%. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.61 million. On average, analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 42.24%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

