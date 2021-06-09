Ruler Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $134,937.91 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ruler Protocol has a market cap of $134,937.91 and $20,647.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $36.09 or 0.00102701 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00062214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.62 or 0.00232272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.87 or 0.00213071 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.06 or 0.01283608 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003051 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,041.10 or 0.99717629 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Coin Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

