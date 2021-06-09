Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $440 million-480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $442.34 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on RSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rush Street Interactive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark increased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of RSI stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.23. 1,736,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,656. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion and a PE ratio of -1,423.00. Rush Street Interactive has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $26.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $100.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $101,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $2,906,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 76.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

