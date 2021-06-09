Russell Diez-Canseco Sells 30,550 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 30,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $674,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Russell Diez-Canseco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 13,373 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $294,206.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $358,558.09.

On Friday, April 30th, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 43,923 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $1,078,748.88.

On Monday, April 5th, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 25,770 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $571,578.60.

On Thursday, April 1st, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 18,153 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $400,999.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,890. The firm has a market cap of $921.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.70. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $43.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.38.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.59%.

VITL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 677,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,141,000 after acquiring an additional 164,236 shares during the last quarter. Amazon com Inc acquired a new position in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at $40,578,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at $904,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 37,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

