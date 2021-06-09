Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,354,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 960,741 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $18,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil in the first quarter worth $42,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 64.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMX opened at $15.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.70. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $16.17.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.30). América Móvil had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 7.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

