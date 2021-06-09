Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 15,412 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,412 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Etsy worth $16,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of Etsy by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total value of $89,114.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at $161,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total value of $4,879,052.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,091,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $170.21 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.08 and a twelve month high of $251.86. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.08.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

