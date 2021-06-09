Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 19,971 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 13.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,971 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $17,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 66,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

THG opened at $140.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.21. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $143.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $649,463.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,861.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $286,919.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,546.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,846 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

