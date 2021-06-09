Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 20,726 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,726 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.55% of Arcosa worth $17,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in Arcosa by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Arcosa by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Arcosa by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Arcosa by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Arcosa during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arcosa alerts:

ACA opened at $60.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.89. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $68.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.40.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

In related news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $609,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,290.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 3,788 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $235,386.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,086.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,778 shares of company stock worth $1,532,051. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. G.Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.20.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

See Also: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.