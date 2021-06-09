Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 61,960 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 61,960 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $17,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,793,000 after acquiring an additional 242,482 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 386,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,078,000 after acquiring an additional 25,588 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 358,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,864,000 after acquiring an additional 10,764 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 242.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 292,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,956,000 after acquiring an additional 207,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67,359 shares during the last quarter. 45.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:RILY opened at $67.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $78.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.30. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 69,860 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $70,558.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,139,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,475.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 13,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.31 per share, with a total value of $882,983.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 38,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,784 and sold 2,355,523 shares valued at $10,380,870. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RILY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY).

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.