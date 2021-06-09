Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 92,839 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 871,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 92,839 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Delek US were worth $18,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Delek US by 2.7% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 486,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,602,000 after buying an additional 12,854 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Delek US during the first quarter worth $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Delek US by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Delek US during the first quarter worth $36,807,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Delek US by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DK. Tudor Pickering upgraded Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Delek US from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

NYSE DK opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.60. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.74) earnings per share. Delek US’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

