S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on S4 Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 636 ($8.31) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. S4 Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 563 ($7.36).

Get S4 Capital alerts:

Shares of SFOR opened at GBX 623 ($8.14) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 551.18. S4 Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 235 ($3.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 630 ($8.23). The firm has a market cap of £3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -778.75.

In related news, insider Scott Spirit acquired 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 487 ($6.36) per share, with a total value of £19,723.50 ($25,768.88).

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.