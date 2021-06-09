SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. SafeMoon has a total market cap of $2.20 billion and $26.78 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SafeMoon has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. One SafeMoon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeMoon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00064368 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.15 or 0.00236478 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.53 or 0.00222479 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.62 or 0.01200099 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,935.35 or 0.99655228 BTC.

About SafeMoon

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.