SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.64.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAIL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered SailPoint Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of SAIL opened at $46.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.69 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.63.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $893,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,571 shares in the company, valued at $45,657,795.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 453,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,960,000 after buying an additional 52,391 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

