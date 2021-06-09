SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Purchased by Karani Asset Management LLC

Karani Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. SailPoint Technologies comprises about 1.6% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,038,000. HMI Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,572,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,662,000 after purchasing an additional 765,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 889,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 521,579 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,463,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2,918.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 401,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,350,000 after acquiring an additional 387,726 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $893,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,657,795.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. SailPoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

SAIL traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $45.73. The company had a trading volume of 14,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,344. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -230.69 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.63.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

