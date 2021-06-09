Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Receives C$12.58 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.58.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SSL shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

In other news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.56, for a total transaction of C$98,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$376,338.96. Also, Director Nolan Allan Watson sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total value of C$924,758.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 915,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,908,091.55.

Shares of SSL stock opened at C$10.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 30.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of C$7.57 and a 1 year high of C$14.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.76. The firm has a market cap of C$2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$39.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$38.85 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.1798261 EPS for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

