Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target Cut to C$44.00

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Desjardins from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SAPIF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Saputo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Shares of SAPIF stock opened at $30.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.11. Saputo has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

