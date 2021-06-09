Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target Cut to C$44.00

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Desjardins from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SAPIF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Saputo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Shares of SAPIF stock opened at $30.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.11. Saputo has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

