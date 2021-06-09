Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Receives $11.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCFLF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schaeffler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of Schaeffler stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 477.50 and a beta of 1.08. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

