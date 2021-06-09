Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) – Investment analysts at Griffin Securities raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Schlumberger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, June 6th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.19.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The company has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 53,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.