Schnieders Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,950 Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Snow Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 80,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 37,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 310.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.29. 51,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,469,350. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.15. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.58.

